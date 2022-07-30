NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the City of Byron City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Court NE, Byron, MN to consider the following: Vacation of Utility Easement at 1887 2nd Avenue NW in Byron, Minnesota. All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. Also, written comments may be submitted to the City at cityhall@byronmn.com for receipt prior to the meeting. (July 30, 2022) 86628