NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is here

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the Council/Board Chambers of the Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN to consider the following: Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #O2022-004LUPA by Gene Peters. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use designation of 41.9 acres from Resource Protection-Potential Suburban Development to Suburban Development. The property is located in the westerly 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 29, Rochester Township. It is bounded by 40th St SW on the north and Millie Meadow Estates First and Second subdivisions on the west. Olmsted County General Development Plan #O2022-003GDP by Gene Peters. The request is for a general development plan for Gene Peters to develop 41.9 acres of a 67 acre parcel to include 17 single family residential lots. The property is located in the westerly 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 29, Rochester Township. It is bounded by 40th St SW on the north and Millie Meadows Estates first and second subdivisions on the west. Olmsted County Land Use Plan Amendment #O2022-005LUPA by Virginia Wright-Peterson. The request is to change the Olmsted County Land Use designation of 10 acres from Resource Protection - Potential Suburban to Suburban Development to eventually split the lot into two, five-acre residential parcels to be zoned Rural Residential (R-A). The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 11 in Marion Township along 60th Ave SE. The meeting link will be provided in the Agenda Packet at the https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov. If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (August 27, 2022) 94638