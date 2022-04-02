NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Notice is hereby given that there will be a public informational meeting after 8:00 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District office located at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester, MN 55904 to consider the following: Kevin Scanlan is proposing to construct a 152.5’ x 184’ total confinement barn to house 3300 finish hogs. The proposed facility will be located in Olmsted County, Viola Township, Section 131, SW ¼ of the NW 1/4. After construction, the total animal units will be 990 or 3300 swine between 55 and 300 lbs. Manure will be stored in a proposed 151.2’ x 182.2’ x 8’ underfloor poured reinforced concrete liquid manure storage area. This publication shall constitute as notice to each resident within 5,000 feet of the perimeter of the proposed feedlot as required by Minnesota State Law. Martin Larsen, Olmsted Co. Feedlot Technician Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester, MN 55904 (April 2, 2022) 48402