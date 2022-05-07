NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING Notice is hereby given that there will be a public informational meeting after 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District office located at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester, MN 55904 to consider the following: Borst Dairy is proposing to construct a 40’ x 160’ partial confinement barn with a 32’ x 160’ open lot to house 135 dairy heifers and 15 dairy calves. The existing facility is located in Olmsted County, Pleasant Grove Township, Section 2, SW ¼ of the NW ¼ or 6246 65th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904. After construction, the total animal units will be 487.9 or 230 Mature dairy cattle, 217 dairy heifers and 70 dairy calves. Manure will be stored in a proposed 20’ x 40’ x 4’poured reinforced concrete liquid manure storage area and existing 245’ x 205’ x 15’, 79’ x 182’ x 5.5’ and 28’ x 30’ x 4’ existing solid and liquid manure storage areas. Martin Larsen, Olmsted Co. Feedlot Technician Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester, MN 55904 507-328-7137 Larsen.Martin@co.olmsted.mn.us (May 7, 2022) 61035