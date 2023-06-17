NOTICE OF PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Notice is he

NOTICE OF PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE Notice is hereby given that the Olmsted County Planning Department will hold a public open house at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Rochester Township Hall located at 4111 11th Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902 for the purpose of considering the following petitions: Olmsted County Text Amendment O2023-001TA initiated by the Olmsted County Planning Advisory Commission on May 18, 2023. The proposal is to repeal and replace all references in the Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance Chapter 1400 with a standalone Floodplain and Shoreland Ordinance to be applied countywide. Comments or questions can be submitted in writing or email to kristi.gross@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. (June 17, 2023) 234654