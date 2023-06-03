NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby g

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given that on July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at 1618 Marion Rd SE #61, Rochester, MN 55904 the following property will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Olmsted County: A 1980 Schnure Ho’ Trailer Manufactured Home, VIN number RF173109AB and any contents therein or about the premises. This sale will be held to satisfy a claim upon the above-described property held by Oak Terrace Mobile Home Park, LLC. Upon information and belief, this property is owned by John Louis Baker located at 1618 Marion Rd SE #61 Rochester, MN 55904. The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $2720 computed to the date of the sale at the rate of monthly rent since abandonment, exclusive of the expenses of making said sale. The grounds for the claim held by the landlord are as stated in M.S.A. §§514.18 (1) and (4), 514.19(2), and 504B.271(1), in that the landlord is holding and storing the abandoned personal property described above to its preservation and care. Dated: May 26, 2023 Landlord Resource Network, LLC /s/ Mick L. Conlan Attorney Landlord Resource Network, LLC 225 S 6th Street, Suite 3900 Minneapolis, MN 55402 mick@landlordresource.net (June 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 230222