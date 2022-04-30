NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY G

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the offices of Oak Terrace MHP c/o Riverstone Communities located at 1618 Marion Road SE, #175, Rochester, MN 55904, the following property will be sold at public auction by the Sheriff of Olmsted County: A 1980 M.H. 3BDRM manufactured home, Vin #34664 and any contents therein or about the premises. The manufactured home is located within Oak Terrance MHP c/o Riverstone Communities at 1618 Marion Road SE, #197, Rochester, MN 55904. This sale will be held to satisfy a claim upon the above-described property held by Oak Terrace MHP c/o Riverstone Communities. Upon information and belief, this property is owned by Melvin Moreland. The mobile home and contents therein or about the premises was abandoned on January 31, 2022. The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $5,325.28, computed to the date of sale, exclusive of the expenses of said sale, together with the actual expenses of making said sale. Dated: April 25, 2022 ANDERSON LAW FIRM /s/: Brenda Benitez Brenda Benitez Attorney Registration No.: 0398287 1812 Second Street SW, Suite B Rochester, MN 55902 T: 507 / 536-9933 F: 507 / 536-9391 brenda@carlandersonlaw.com (April 30; May 7 &14, 2022) 58132