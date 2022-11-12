NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED MEETING OLMSTED-WA

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED MEETING OLMSTED-WABASHA LAKE ZUMBRO JOINT POWERS BOARD Notice is hereby given by the Olmsted-Wabasha Lake Zumbro Joint Powers Board that the Board will meet in Conference Room 2a/2b in the Olmsted County Government Center, located at 151 4th Street S.E., in Rochester, Minnesota at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. This meeting was previously scheduled to be held on November 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., and was rescheduled due to the lack of a quorum. For further information or if you have questions regarding this matter, contact the County Attorney’s Office at (507) 328-7600, 151 4th Street S.E., Rochester, Minnesota 55904. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 9th day of November, 2022 by Commissioner Ken Brown, Chair of the Olmsted-Wabasha Lake Zumbro Joint Powers Board. (Nov. 12, 2022) 121448