NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING KALMAR T

NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING KALMAR TOWNSHIP OLMSTED COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the town board of Kalmar Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 20 day of December, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Kalmar Town Hall located at 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron, MN for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described roads: All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. Cove Street from 75th Street NW (Douglass Street on Douglass original plat) thru Healy Street to Hunter Street; and All of Healy Street west of the right-of way of the former Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company now known as the Douglas Trail to Olmsted County Road Road 158 (Sally Street on Douglass original plat); and All of Hunter Street west of the right-of-way of the former Chicago and Northwestern Railway Company now known as the Douglas Trail to Olmsted County Road Road 158 (Sally Street on Douglass original plat); and The alley in Block 6 which runs north and south between lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 and lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 The alley in Block 7 which runs north and south between lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 and lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 All of Van Dusen Street from Healy Street to Hunter Street All located on the plat of Douglass, Olmsted County, Minnesota The tracts of land through which said roads passes and the owners and occupants thereof, as nearly as we can determine, are as follows: Owners Jim & Brenda Description of Land Rossman All of Block 6 and Lots 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 Block 7 all a part of the plat of Douglass, Olmsted County, Minnesota Owners Mark Luttchens Description of Land Lots 6, 8 and 10 Block 4 all a part of the plat of Douglass, Olmsted County, Minnesota Owners Richard W. & Janice A. Erwin Description of Land Lots 7, 9 and 11 Block 4 and Lots 3, 4 and 5 all a part of the plat of Douglass, Olmsted County, Minnesota Owners State of Minnesota Description of Land All of Block 5; and Lots 2, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 Block 7 all a part of the plat of Douglass, Olmsted County, Minnesota Dated: 12/1/2021 Bob Suchomel Kalmar Township Clerk (Dec. 4, 2021) 10419