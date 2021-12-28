NOTICE OF ROAD VACATION HEARING PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP & ORION TOWNSHIP OLMSTED COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, the town boards of Orion Township and Pleasant Grove Township, Olmsted County, Minnesota will conduct a public hearing on the 12th day of January, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., with a inclement weather date of January 19th 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Town Hall located at 4639 Center Street SE Stewartville, MN 55976 for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road: Beginning at the southeast comer of Section 13 in Pleasant Grove Township and the Southwest comer of Section 18 in Orion Township then following the section line to a point 330 feet North of the southwest section comer of Section 18. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. The boards will announce speaking time for public comment the day of the meeting. The tracts of land which said road passes and the owners and occupants thereof, as nearly as we can determine are as follows: Owner(s): Donald and Lynnda Gardner Description of Land: 9003 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 521833039329) Owner(s): Robert Franks, Jr. Description of Land: 9061 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 531344079908 & 531344079909) Owner(s): Benjamin and Amanda Riley Description of Land: 9001 80th Ave SE, Chatfield, MN 55923 (PID: 5218330 9330} Dated: 12/8/2021 /s/ Don Hodkinson Don Hodkinson Orion Township Clerk Dated: 12/8/2021 /s/ Stacey Kaldenberg Stacey Kaldenberg Pleasant Grove Township Clerk (Dec. 28, 2021; Jan. 4 & 11, 2022) 17908