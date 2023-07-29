Notice of Section 106 Review This notice is a solicitation to potential consulting parties for the Valleyhigh Flats II Apartment project. Response Requested By: August 12, 2023 COUNTY: Olmsted MUNICIPALITY: Rochester PROJECT NAME: Valleyhigh Flats II (Apartments) The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (Minnesota Housing) is considering providing financial support through the HUD Risk Share LMIR First Mortgage for the following development: 51 units of 1-4 bedrooms, 4 stories of apartments over 1 story of underground parking. Wood frame and flat roof. Affordable Housing serving households at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. Located at 3450 Kenosha Drive NW in Rochester, the site is 2.55 acres. Amenities include community room, fitness room, quiet room, package room, on-site maintenance and manager, secure entry, underground parking and tot lot. Minnesota Housing is identifying organizations with an interest in the project and its potential to affect historic properties. The purpose of this letter is to find out whether you wish to become a consulting party for this project. Consulting parties have certain rights and obligations under the National Historic Preservation Act and its implementing regulations at 36 CFR Part 800. The review process, known as Section 106 review, is described at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/historic-preservation/ and at https://www.achp.gov/digital-library-section-106-landing/citizens-guide-section-106-review. By becoming a consulting party, you will be actively informed of steps in the Section 106 process, including public meetings, and your views will be actively sought. If you would like to request consulting party status on this project, please contact Mike Tobias . Michael.tobias@state.mn.us. He can also be reached at 651-296-8500. To become a consulting party, you must respond by August 12, 2023 to request consulting party status. If you do not respond within this time frame, you may request consulting party status in the future; however, the project may advance without your input, and you won’t have an opportunity to comment on the current steps. If you are requesting consulting party status, we do ask that your organization nominate one representative and an alternate to participate on behalf of the group. People may also participate in the Section 106 process as members of the public. (July 29, 2023) 245095