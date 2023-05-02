Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Five Star Storage - Hwy 52 located at 5812 Hwy 52 N Rochester MN 55901intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 5/18/2023 at 2:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Jacob Dettinger; Reginald Lewis (2 units); Michele Hansel; Rachel Dougherty; Noel Heuer; Edwin Wolf; Sara Holt; Jerry McReynolds; Tyler T Diesler; Duane Hanf; Britt Johnson; Bart Boivin; Danielle Williams; Kamal Benouna; Sarhan Salah; Meaghan Conner; Pa Houa Vang; Devin Garrison; Marcus Daniels; Normel Thomas. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. (May 2 & 9, 2023) 219523