Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Five Star Storage - Hwy 52 located at 5812 Hwy 52 N Rochester MN 55901intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storageauctions.com on 8/17/2023 at 2:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods and furnishings. Rashid Moss; Kyle Greene; Edwin Wolf. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. (Aug. 1 & 8, 2023) 245443