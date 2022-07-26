NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT S

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 533 (DOVER-EYOTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS) STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in conjunction with the State Primary Election in and for Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools), State of Minnesota, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for the purpose of voting on the following questions: _____________________ School District Question 1 Approval of School District Bond Issue Shall the school board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools) be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $17,960,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the replacement of ventilation systems; the acquisition and installation of lighting and control systems; the replacement of carpeting in high school/middle school classrooms and common areas; the construction of a high school office addition, secure entrances and related safety improvements; the conversion of the existing agriculture classroom into career and technical education spaces; the construction and equipping of technical education and FACS classrooms, upgrades to HVAC systems at the elementary school; and the completion of various capital, deferred maintenance, and storage installation projects at school sites and facilities? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE. Yes No _____________________ School District Question 2 Approval of School District Bond Issue If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the school board of Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools) also be authorized to issue its general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $3,770,000 to provide funds for the acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities, including the construction and equipping of new high school/middle school classrooms; ventilation upgrades at the elementary school and the high school/middle school kitchen; the replacement of carpeting in elementary school classrooms and common areas; and the conversion of the existing elementary school locker room into an adaptive physical education space? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE. Yes No _____________________ The precincts and polling places and the voting hours at those polling places shall be the same as those for the State Primary Election. Any eligible voter residing in the School District may vote at said election at the polling place designated above for the precinct in which he or she resides. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in this election. An unregistered individual may register to vote at the combined polling place on election day. Dated: May 23, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD Heather Duellman School District Clerk Independent School District No. 533 (Dover-Eyota Public Schools) State of Minnesota (July 26; Aug. 2, 2022) 80098