NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT S

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 534 (STEWARTVILLE), MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 534 (Stewartville), Minnesota, on August 9, 2022, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following questions: School District Question 1 School Building Bonds for Community Education Center, Classrooms and Security Shall the board of Independent School District No. 534 (Stewartville), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds in an amount not to exceed $30,200,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, construction of a new Community Education Center and various improvements throughout the District including High School Science classrooms and a secure entrance and office at Bonner Elementary? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE School District Question 2 School Building Bonds for Track, Artificial Turf, Security and Classrooms If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the board of Independent School District No. 534 (Stewartville), Minnesota be authorized to issue general obligation school building bonds of the School District in an amount not to exceed $8,325,000 for acquisition and betterment of school sites and facilities including, but not limited to, reconstruction of the existing track, an artificial turf field and renovation of secure entrances, flexible learning spaces, CTE classrooms, and the cafeteria at the Middle School and High School, and classroom casework at Bonner Elementary? BY VOTING “YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE The precincts and polling places for the special election will be the precincts and polling places used for the state primary election. All qualified electors residing in said School District may cast their ballots at the polling places for the precincts in which they reside during the polling hours specified above. A voter must be registered to vote to be eligible to vote in the special election. Unregistered individuals may register to vote at the polling places on election day. Dated: May 16, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD /s/ Will Welch, Clerk (July 30, 2022) 86192