NOTICE OF STATE LAND SALE By Minnesota D

NOTICE OF STATE LAND SALE By Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Notice is hereby given that state lands located in Anoka and Houston counties, as described below, are hereby offered for sale by the Commissioner of Natural Resources. The land will be sold at public auction as required by Minn. Stat. Ch. 92 and 94. Bidders are advised to obtain property data sheets and be familiar with the properties, prices, and terms and conditions of sale prior to bidding at the auction. To obtain a property data sheet, visit mndnr.gov/landsale or call (651) 259-5432, (888) 646-6367 or email: min.landsale@state.mn.us. In all inquiries, please specify the property number. DNR Public Land Auction on Friday Oct. 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. MnDOT Dist. 6 Headquarters, 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester, Minnesota 55901. Registration beings at 10:30 a.m. Land to be sold at this event is as follows: Property #02213: Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 33 North, Range 24 West, Anoka County, Minnesota Property #28216: Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 103 North, Range 07 West, Houston County, Minnesota, lying north of the public road. General Statement of Terms of Sale: The following is a summary of terms: Please obtain the document Instructions for Oral Bid Auction and Terms and Conditions of Sale on the DNR Land Sale web page or by phone or email as outlined above. The property data sheet details the comprehensive terms and conditions of sale. Bidding for each parcel will start at the minimum bid, which is the appraised value plus sale costs. Any bid for less than the minimum stated on the property data sheet will be rejected. The successful bidder must pay 10% of the bid amount, which must be paid at the auction. The balance of the purchase price must be paid within 90 days from the date of the auction. Bidders are advised to obtain a property data sheet and instructions for oral bid auction prior to attending the auction. (Sept. 10, 2022) 99535