NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDI

NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council approved Ordinance 2023-01, An ordinance amending Chapter 152.09 of the Byron City Code titled Swimming Pools, Spa Pools. The approval of the amended ordinance reflects new definitions, fencing and gate requirements for in ground swimming pools. The full version of the ordinance is available for public inspection at Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Ct. NE, Byron, MN 55920, during the hours of 7:30AM – 4:30PM Monday thru Thursday and 7:30AM to 1:30PM Friday. (March 18, 2023) 204643