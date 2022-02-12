NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDI

NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council approved Ordinance 22-01, An ordinance amending Chapter 110 of the Byron City Code titled Gambling Operations. The approval of the ordinance removes the requirement for organizations to contribute a percentage of its net profits to the City as well as updates verbiage as needed per LMC model ordinance. The full version of the ordinance is available for public inspection at Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Ct. NE, Byron, MN 55920, during the hours of 7:30AM – 4:30PM Monday thru Thursday and 7:30AM to 1:30PM Friday. (Feb. 12, 2022) 31882