NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDI

NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council approved the amendment to Chapter 112 of the Byron City Code titled Alcoholic Beverages. Approval of the amended ordinance updates the list of alcoholic beverage licenses available along with the addition of fees, removes allowing liquor (or alcohol) in the parks and updates verbiage as needed per LMC model ordinance. The full copy of the revised ordinance is available at Byron City Hall. (March 19, 2022)