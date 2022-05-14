NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDI

NOTICE OF SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE Notice is hereby given that the Byron City Council approved Ordinance 2022-03, An ordinance repealing and replacing in its entirety Chapter 30 of the Byron City Code titled City Administration. The approval of the ordinance updates that section of the code that refers to the position of City Administrator to more closely reflect the current job description. The full version of the ordinance is available for public inspection at Byron City Hall, 680 Byron Main Ct. NE, Byron, MN 55920, during the hours of 7:30AM – 4:30PM Monday thru Thursday and 7:30AM to 1:30PM Friday. (May 14, 2022) 63441