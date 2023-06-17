Notice of unclaimed capital credit for m

Notice of unclaimed capital credit for members on record at Butte Electric Cooperative, Inc. Butte Electric Cooperative has unclaimed 2014 capital credit checks for Charles Wolsky at last known address in Rochester, Minnesota. As approved by SD Codified Law 47-16-57, unclaimed capital credits shall be forfeited effective six months after first publication. For refund of the following credits, current address or other information must be received at the office of the cooperative, PO Box 137 in Newell, South Dakota, 57760 or email at butte@butteelectric.com by January 1, 2024. (June 17, 2023) 234354