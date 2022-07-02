NOTICE Olmsted County 2021 audited finan

NOTICE Olmsted County 2021 audited financial statements are available on the Olmsted County website: www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/county- departments/finance/financial-statements Select: 2021 Financial Statements (a PDF file) A list of major recipients of Olmsted County 2021 expenditures are also on the Olmsted County website: www.olmstedcounty.gov/government/county- departments/finance/financial-statements Select: 2021 $2K Vendor Listing (a PDF file) If you have questions, please contact Nancy Thomas at 507-328-7723 or thomas.nancy@co.olmsted.mn.us (July 2, 2022) 79097