NOTICE RELATING TO GENERAL OBLIGATION FA

NOTICE RELATING TO GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS, SERIES 2022A OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 535 (ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS), MINNESOTA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No. 535 (Rochester Public Schools), Minnesota (the District) intends to issue its General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds, Series 2022A (the Bonds) in May 2022, in the approximate principal amount of $51,070,000, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 123B.595, Subdivision 5 and Chapter 475. The Bonds will be used to finance various health and safety and deferred capital maintenance projects at District facilities (collectively, the Projects), as described in the District’s ten-year facility plan (the Facility Plan). A copy of the revised Facility Plan will be on file with the District and available for public inspection at the District offices during regular business hours. The total amount of outstanding indebtedness of the District as of March 1, 2022 is $274,025,000. Any interested person may submit written comments relating to the Bonds or the Projects to the District. BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 535 (ROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS), MINNESOTA (March 26, 2022) 45483