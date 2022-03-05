Notice: Southeast Minnesota United Purch

Notice: Southeast Minnesota United Purchasing Co-op is now accepting bids for Prime Vendor and delivery of USDA foods. Currently this co-op consists of 9 school districts, with room to grow. Interested parties please send sealed bid to: SEMUPC President Carrie Frank Dover-Eyota Public Schools 615 South Ave. S.W. Eyota, MN 55934 Bids are due by: Friday April 1st, 2022, 1pm Central Standard time. At which time bids will be opened publicly at the above address. Contact Carrie Frank with further questions. 507-585-8242 carriefrank@deschools.org (March 5, 2022) 35407