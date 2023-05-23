Notice. The contents of the following st

Notice. The contents of the following storage units located at Blue Marlin Mini Storage 1725 Highway 14 East Rochester MN 55904 will be sold at public auction on 6/20/2023 at 10 a.m. #17 Carlos Arat Gonzalez Sarabia-household goods, amount due $420 #50 and #52 Matthew Lawver- household goods, amount due $1934 The contents of the following storage unit located at Marion Road Storehouse Mini Storage 4020 29th St SE Rochester MN 55904 will be sold at public auction on 6/20/2023 at 9 a.m. #E20 Louis Diap Diagne – household goods, amount due $956 (May 23 & 30, 2023) 224751