Notice The contents of the following sto

Notice The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Storage of Rochester North, 1264 Hadleyview Ct NE, Rochester, MN 55906 will be sold to the public online only at Storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 5/15/23 at 7pm. Unit number CC8 leased by Nany Akol Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,579.25 Unit number CC14 leased by John Phan Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,119.20 Unit number 141 leased by Zachariah Walters Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,289.50 Unit number 126 leased by Brian Kirkland Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,524.90 Unit number 140 leased by Zachariah Walters Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,289.50 Unit number CC6 leased by Kaori Vedness Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,479.30 Unit number 43 leased by Dylan Olson Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,394.45 Unit number 129 leased by Amber Farley Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $2,134.05 Unit number 31 leased by Thania Sanchez Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,924.15 Unit number 76 leased by Divena Wells Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: 930.30 Unit number 75-94 leased by Karla Travis Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,639.30 Unit number 128 leased by Heather Gillund Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $2,209.00 Please confirm publication of ads by email or mailing back the affidavit to: U-Haul Company of Southern Minnesota Attn: Stephanie Piette 1720 W Hwy 13 Burnsville, MN 55337 Thank you Stephanie Piette 952-657-7903 Stephanie_Piette@uhaul.com (April 29, May 6, 2023) 212620