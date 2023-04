Notice The contents of the following sto

Notice The contents of the following storage units from the U-Haul Storage of Rochester South, 2907 S Broadway, Rochester, MN 55904 will be sold to the public online only at Storagetreasures.com. Bidding will begin on 5/15/23 at 7pm. Unit number 36 leased by Tyler Erie Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $604.55 Unit number 72 leased by Jack Krakow Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $604.55 Unit number 157 leased by Melissa Jennings Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,422.60 Unit number 235 leased by Dzenana Hamzagic Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,439.20 Unit number 95 leased by Amanda Maroo Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,169.60 Unit number 32 leased by Aaron Moffitt Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $671.10 Unit number 237 leased by Jacques Partridge Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,029.50 Unit number 142 leased by Bruce Mcallister Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,409.45 Unit number 99 leased by Amanda Maroo Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,309.55 Unit number 238 leased by Darin Huntington Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $759.60 Unit number 7 leased by William Waller Miscellaneous household and personal goods Amount due: $1,179.50 Please confirm publication of ads by email or mailing back the affidavit to: U-Haul Company of Southern Minnesota Attn: Stephanie Piette 1720 W Hwy 13 Burnsville, MN 55337 (April 29; May 6, 2023) 212621