NOTICE TO BIDDERS SEALED BIDS will be re

NOTICE TO BIDDERS SEALED BIDS will be received by the Olmsted County Public Works Department, 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 200 Rochester, Minnesota 55904 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 after which time said bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be considered for award, after all submittals are received and approved, at the regular Board of Commissioners meeting held at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 4th Street SE Rochester, MN 55904. Bids are being received for the following project: STATE PROJECT NO. SP 055-604-018 & SP 055-644-002 MINNESOTA PROJECT NO. STBG 5522(164) CONTRACT NO. 2110 LOCATION: CSAH 4 FROM 350 FT W OF CR 158 TO 2300 FT W OF 50 AV NW AND CSAH 44 FROM 2300 FT SOUTH OF CSAH 4 TO 2700 FT N OF 55 ST NW TYPE OF WORK: Grading, Aggregate Base, Concrete Surfacing, Bituminous Shouldering Major Items: 2105.607/00015 COMMON EXCAVATION C Y 2106.507/00130 COMMON EMBANKMENT (CV) C Y 2211.509/00080 AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 5 MOD TON 2301.504/00080 CONCRETE PAVEMENT 8.0” S Y 2360.509/13300 TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (3,C) TON 2360.509/22200 TYPE SP 12.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,B) TON 2360.509/23205 TYPE SP 12.5 NON WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (3,B) TON 2412.502/08060 8X6 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT END SECTION EACH 2412.503/08060 8X6 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT L F Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 13.2 % Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Project documents are available at https://egram.co.olmsted.mn.us . You may download the complete set of digital bidding documents for each project. Download and contact information is available at the above website. Project documents can also be viewed at the County Engineer’s Office located at 1188 50th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Project related inquiries will only be addressed online at the above website. Instructions for posting questions and receiving answers are available at the same website. The Engineer will answer questions within 2 business days. Every attempt will be made to answer posted questions, although no answers will be provided to questions posted after 2:00 pm on the day prior to bid opening. A certified check or bid bond for at least 5% of the amount of the bid must be submitted with the bid, in a sealed envelope with the name of the bidder and nature of the bid clearly indicated. Plan holders list is also available at the above website. Olmsted County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities thereof. Benjamin T. Johnson Director of Public Works/County Engineer (June 18 & 25; July 2, 2022) 73998