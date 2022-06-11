NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS OF INT

NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND CLAIMANTS OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE Barrier Free Access Inc., a Minnesota corporation (the “Corporation”) hereby gives notice to creditors and claimants that: 1. The Corporation is in the process of dissolving. 2. The Corporation filed with the Secretary of State an Intent to Dissolve. 3. Said Intent to Dissolve was filed on April 28, 2022 4. Any creditor or claimant must present written claims to: SFM, Inc. P.O. Box 9416 Minneapolis, MN 55440 5. Any claims must be presented in writing by September 1st, 2022. (June 11, 2022) 72442