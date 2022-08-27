NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENTS TRUST NOTI

NOTICE TO CREDITORS DECEDENT’S TRUST NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS: The Decedent, DOREEN JOAN LARSON (“Decedent”), who lived at 3286 Jade Ct. NE, Rochester, MN 55906, died on November 03, 2021. Currently, there is no Personal Representative or Executor of the Decedent’s estate to whom letters of authority have been issued. Creditors of the Decedent are notified that all claims against the Decedent and the trust described below will be forever barred unless presented to Elizabeth M. Wilbur, the Trustee of the Doreen Joan Larson Living Trust dated October 23, 1992 (“Trust”), within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Notice is further given that the Trust will thereafter be assigned and distributed to persons entitled to it. This notice is given pursuant to MCL 700.7608. Attorney for Trustee: GRUA, TUPPER & YOUNG, PLC 2401 East Grand River Avenue Lansing, MI 48912 (517) 487-8300 Trustee: Elizabeth M. Wilbur 2401 East Grand River Avenue Lansing, MI 48912 (517) 487-8300 (Aug. 27, 2022) 94909