NOTICE TO ORONOCO TOWNSHIP CITIZENS and VENDORS Effective January 2022, Oronoco Town Board meetings will be held on the second Monday monthly. This is a change from the first Monday monthly. The time (5:30pm), and location (Oronoco City Hall, 115 Second St NW, Oronoco, MN) remain the same. Invoices are due to the clerk by 5:00pm the Friday before the Monday meeting. Lucy Shonyo Oronoco Township Clerk (Dec. 4, 2021) 9729