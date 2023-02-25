Notice to voters of Kalmar Township, Cou

Notice to voters of Kalmar Township, County of Olmsted; the Annual Town Meeting and Annual Election of Town Officers will be held on Tuesday, March 14. ln case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be postponed until March 21. The Annual Meeting will commence at 1PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Election hours will be from 3PM to 8PM, at which time the voters will elect one supervisor for a full 3 year term and one supervisor for a 1 year partial term. The Board of Canvass will meet the following day at 6 PM to certify election results. These events will be held at the Kalmar Town Hall, 8507 Town Hall Road NW, Byron. Contact the clerk to obtain an absentee ballot. Bob Suchomel, Town Clerk 507-319-7947 (Feb. 25, 2023) 196805