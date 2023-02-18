Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Organization I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, rights and privileges, and subject to the limitations, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter. The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota. Name: Lopez & Son Construction LLC File Number: 1373597300027 Minnesota Statutes, Chapter: 322C This certificate has been issued on: 02/10/2023 Steve Simon Secretary of State State of Minnesota Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Articles of Organization Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization: ARTICLE 1 - LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME: Lopez & Son Construction LLC ARTICLE 2 - REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE: Name Address: 2581 Oakhill Drive Rochester MN 55902 USA ARTICLE 3 - DURATION: PERPETUAL ARTICLE 4 - ORGANIZERS: Name: Francisco Lopez Address: 2581 Oakhill Drive Rochester MN 55902 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: Beau A. Hartman MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: beau@beauhartmanlaw.com (Feb. 18 & 25, 2023) 195241