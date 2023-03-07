Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Limited Liability Company Articles of Organization Article I – Name of Limited Liability Company Med City Fitness Article II - Registered Office Address and Agent Registered Office Address 2442 Fieldstone Rd. SW Rochester, MN 55902–5590 USA Registered Agent Mitchell Joseph Hidden Article III – Duration The period of duration for this limited liability company shall be perpetual. Article IV – Organizers I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Mitchell Joseph Hidden Dated: 2/22/2023 (March 7 & 11, 2023) 200862