Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name I Amendment to Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 1. List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Polytek Midwest 2. Principal Place of Business: 6747 10th AV SW Rochester MN 55902 3. List a Mailing Address if you cannot receive mail at the principal place of business address: 4. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Zimprovements, Inc. 6747 10th AV Rochester MN 55902 5. This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 11395034200022 Originally filed on: 06/08/2023 6. I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. r further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/Roger Stahl, Authorized Agent 06/12/2023 A signature of one nameholder listed or an Authorized Agent (The signing party must indicate on the document that they are acting as the agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required and that they have been authorized to sign on behalf of that person(s).) is required. Roger Stahl, Authorized Agent Email Address for Official Notices zimmyette@gmail.com (June 27; July 1, 2023) 237287