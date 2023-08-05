Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Assumed Name Amendment to Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 ASSUMED NAME: G-Flowing Springs Farms General Partnership PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6500 100TH AVE SE EYOTA, MN 55934 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Kathryn M, Gasner Rev. Living Trust dtd 8/21/17 Address; 6500 100TH AVE SE EYOTA, MN 55934 Name: Bruce A. Gasner Address: 2401 140th Ave. SE Eyota, MN 55934 This certificate is an amendment of Certificate of Assumed Name File Number: 260779 Originally filed on: December 21, 2001 I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Kathryn M. Gasner, Trustee, General Partner Date: July 20, 2023 Email Address for Official Notices: kseanor@hjlawfirm.com (Aug. 5 & 8, 2023) 246595