Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Published January 22, 2022 02:23 AM
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Hells Paradise PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 6108 Heidelberg Ln. NW Rochester MN 55901 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Ricky Pyrark Cheak Address: 6108 Heidelberg Ln. NW Rochester MN 55901 USA Name: Christopher Sell Address: 1829 West Center St. Rochester MN 55902 USA Name: Sophath Kruoch Address: 5183 Weatherstone Circle NW Rochester MN 55901 USA By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. DATED: 12/16/2021 SIGNED BY: Ricky Pyrark Cheak MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: rcheak@gmail.com (Jan. 22 & 25, 2022) 25270

