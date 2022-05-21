Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Minnesota Business Corporation Intent to Dissolve Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 302A.721 Name of Corporation: Barrier Free Access, Inc The requisite vote of the shareholders approving the resolution to commence dissolution was approved, or the requisite shareholders entitled to vote signed a written action. Approved by Written Action Dated: 12/31/2021 l, the undersigned, certify that l am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609 .48 as if I had signed this document under oath. /s/ Kathleen S Bray Dated: 01/07/2022 Email Address for Official Notices sfm_legal@sfmic.com List a name and daytime phone number of a person who can be contacted about this form: Name: Kathleen Bray Phone Number: 952-838-4465 (May 21, 2022) 65822