Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta

Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Sam Gharccb Insurance Broker PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 1500 1st Ave NE #111C Rochester MN 55906 USA NAMEHOLDER(S): Basm (Sam) Ghareeb (1500 1st Ave NE #111C Rochester MN 55906 USA) 136 Majestic Rd NW Rochester All 55901-3345 USA If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with the information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment. By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: /s/ SAM GHAREEB MAILING ADDRESS: 136 Majestic Rd NW Rochester All 55901-3345 USA EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: sam@samginsurancc.com (July 2 & 9, 2022) 78821