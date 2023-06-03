OFFICIAL NOTICE CITY OF ROCHESTER / PUBL

OFFICIAL NOTICE CITY OF ROCHESTER / PUBLIC TRANSIT DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE GOALS City of Rochester public transit program has established the goal of 7% for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Federal contract funds in the capital investment and operation of its transit program for 2022-2024. A description of how the goals were established is available for public inspection on the RPT website, rptride.com, or at the City Clerks desk, Mon.– Fri., 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. in the Government Center, 201 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN. A public meeting is being held on June 22, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in room 104 of the Government Center. Public comments regarding the goal will be accepted for forty-five (45) days from the date of this notice. Qualified DBE firms are encouraged to submit a brochure, catalog, and/or letter of interest stipulating qualifications and areas to Rochester Public Transit 4300 East River Road NE Rochester, MN 55906 (June 3, 2023) 230289