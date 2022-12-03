OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD Olmsted County is a

OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD Olmsted County is accepting proposals to purchase the site of the former Seneca Foods canning facility and adjacent land which the County owns and which is legally described below. However, proposals will only be accepted from interested parties who have been previously approved by the County in 2022 to enter into negotiations to purchase this site. All proposals must be received by the County Department of Facilities and Building Operations, 2122 Campus Dr. S.E., Suite 200, Rochester, MN 55904 by Monday December 19, 2022 at 12:00 noon. At its meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after 9:00 a.m., the Olmsted County Board will consider any offers to purchase this real property from interested parties meeting this criteria. The Board reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. There is no personal property which the County owns included in this solicitation to purchase. Property Tax Id No. 64.11.11.079469. (Primary parcel, former site of Seneca Foods canning facility) That part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, Olmsted County, Minnesota, described as follows: Beginning at the northeast corner of said Northeast Quarter, thence southerly on a Minnesota State Plane Grid Azimuth from north of 178 degrees, 41 minutes, 17 seconds along the east line of said Northeast Quarter 1386.71 feet to the intersection with a line parallel with and 10.00 feet northeasterly of, measured at right angles to the centerline of the industrial lead track of the Chicago and North Western Transportation Company as said tract is now located; thence northwesterly 327 degrees, 18 minutes 58 seconds azimuth along said parallel line 1446.18 feet; thence northwesterly 96.91 feet along said parallel line on a tangential curve concave to the northeast having a radius of 1899.88 feet and a central angle of 02 degrees, 55 minutes, 21 seconds to the southerly edge of the pavement of U.S. Highway No. 14: thence easterly 88 degrees, 48 minutes, 39 seconds azimuth along said southerly edge 45.69 feet to the intersection with a line parallel with and 50.00 feet northeasterly of, measured radially from the centerline of the industrial lead track of the Chicago North Western Transportation Company: thence northwesterly 87.19 feet along said parallel line on a nontangential curve concave to the northeast having a radius of 1859.88 feet and a central angle of 02 degrees,41 minutes 09 seconds and a chord azimuth of 330 degrees, 54 minutes, 30 seconds to the north line of said Northeast Quarter; thence easterly 89 degrees, 20 minutes, 29 seconds azimuth along said north line 796.18 feet to the point of beginning. Less that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 106 North, Range 14 West, shown on Parcel 217 on Minnesota Department of Transportation Right of Way Plat No. 55-96 as the same is on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for Olmsted County, Minnesota. Property Tax Id. No. 64.11.11.025930. (Strip of Former Railroad ROW along Spur Line) That part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 106 North, Range 14 West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, bounded as follows: On the Southeast (East) by the East line of said Section 11; On the Northeast by a line parallel with and distant 50 feet Northeasterly, measured at right angles and radially, from the center line of the main track of the Winona and Western Railway Company (later the Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pacific Railroad Company, the Chicago Great Western Railway Company, now the Chicago and North Western Transportation Company), as said main track center line was originally located and established across said Section 11; On the Northwest (North) by the Southerly edge of the pavement of U.S. Highway No. 14; And on the Southwest by a line parallel with and distant 10 feet Northeasterly, measured at right angles and radially from the center line of the former main track, now industrial lead track, of the Chicago and North Western Transportation Company (formerly the Chicago Great Western Railway Company), as said track is now located. Subject to the rights of the public, if any, in and to that part of the above described real estate lying within 3rd Avenue South East. Excepting and reserving, however, unto the Granter, its lessees, licensees, successors and assigns, the right to continue to protect, maintain, operate, and use any and all existing conduits, sewers, water mains, gas lines, electric power lines, communication lines. wires and other utilities, and easements of any kind whatsoever on said premises, including the repair, reconstruction and replacement thereof. By the acceptance of this conveyance Grantee, for itself, its successors and assigns, agrees: (1) To erect and maintain, at its own expense, a fence along the South-westerly line of the above described real estate, in the event a fence is required subsequent to this conveyance by Granter, its successors and assigns, or any governmental body having jurisdiction. (2) Not to alter the surface of the above described real estate in such a manner as to adversely affect drainage of surface waters onto the remaining property of the Granter. (3) To take all steps necessary, at its own expense, to comply with any and all governmental requirements relating to land division or use. Property Tax Id. Nos. 640244021980, 640244021982 (All Lots Adjacent to North Side of Highway 14 including former Seneca Lots and Lots County Acquired Through Tax Forfeiture Burdened by MN DOT Right of Way Easement) Lots 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26. 27 and 28 in Block 11 of Sunnyside Addition in the City of Rochester, Olmsted County, Minnesota. (Dec. 3, 10, 17, 2022) 127571