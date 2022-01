OLMSTED COUNTY BUILDING AUTHORITY To the Directors of the above-named corporation: Notice is given pursuant to the By-laws that the annual meeting of the Directors of said corporation is called and will beheld in the Boardroom of the Government Center in Rochester, Minnesota, on January 18, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. or thereafter. Dated: /s/ Heidi Welsch Corporate Secretary (Jan. 15, 2022) 22954