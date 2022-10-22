OLMSTED COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT A

OLMSTED COUNTY HOUSING & REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD and PUBLIC HEARING Olmsted County HRA considers any change to PHA preferences, the organization of a PHA waiting list, or a PHA’s grievance procedure a significant amendment. With a significant amendment the PHA must provide a public hearing for the change. Staff is proposing significant changes to the PHA Administrative Plan. The HRA invites the public to review and comment on the proposed policy changes. Comments from the public will be received until 5pm on Monday, December 19, 2022. The proposed policy changes are available for review during business hours Monday-Friday, 8:00AM-5:00PM at the office located at 2117 Campus Drive SE, Rochester, MN 55904, or on OCHRA’s website at: www.olmstedcountyhousing.com. Comments should be submitted to Cari Kuehn, Housing Program Manager at the above address, by phone at (507) 328-7171 or email at cari.kuehn@olmstedcounty.gov. A public hearing to review and receive comments on the proposed policy changes will be held on Tuesday, December 20, at 1:00PM at the OCHRA Board of Commissioners meeting. (Oct. 22, 2022) 114218