OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBL

OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA, ON THE ISSUANCE BY THE CITY OF EYOTA, MINNESOTA, OF REVENUE BONDS (180 DEGREES INC. PROJECT) UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTIONS 469.152 - 469.1655 AND SECTION 471.656, AND SECTION 147(F) OF THE INTERNAL REVENUE CODE OF 1986 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Olmsted County (the “County”), will meet on August 16, 2022, at 3:00 P.M., in the Board Chambers in the Government Center, located at 151 4th Street SE in the City of Rochester, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on a proposal that the County grant host approval to the issuance by the City of Eyota, Minnesota (the “Issuer”), pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.152 through 469.1655 and Section 471.656, and Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), of one or more series of its Revenue Bonds (180 Degrees Inc. Project), Series 2022A (the “Bonds”) in the maximum principal amount of $9,000,000. Proceeds of the Bonds will be loaned to 180 Degrees Inc. (together with its affiliates, the “Corporation”), a Minnesota nonprofit corporation and an organization described in Section 501(c)(3) of the Code, for the purpose of (i) financing the construction and equipping of an approximately 13,000 square foot, 20-bed youth shelter located at 4435 Bamber Valley Road SW, in Rochester Township, Minnesota, to replace the Corporation’s current Von Wald Youth Shelter located at the same address (the “Project”); (ii) funding required reserves, if necessary; (iii) financing capitalized interest during the construction of the Project; and (iv) paying the costs of issuing the Bonds. The Bonds will be special, limited obligations of the Issuer, and the Bonds and interest thereon will be payable solely from the revenues and assets pledged to the payment thereof. No holder of any Bonds will ever have the right to compel any exercise of the taxing power of the Issuer or the County to pay the Bonds or the interest thereon, nor to enforce payment against any property of the Issuer or the County. The Bonds are to be payable solely from revenues and security provided by the Corporation to the Issuer and pledged to the payment of the Bonds. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above, or may file written comments with the Deputy Clerk prior to the date of the hearing set forth above. (July 30, 2022) 86616