Olmsted Elections Publication Request

SAMPLE BALLOT AND NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION NOVEMBER 8, 2022 SAMPLE BALLOT OLMSTED COUNTY, MINNESOTA POLLS OPEN AT 7AM AND CLOSE AT 8PM To find your sample ballot specific to your polling place please visit MNVOTES.ORG ABSENTEE VOTING INFORMATION In-person absentee voting is located at: 2122 Campus Dr SE, Suite 300, Rochester, MN 55904 Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm Extended hours: Saturday, November 5th 10am-3pm Absentee ballots can be sent by mail after filling out an application. Apply on-line or mail by visiting MNVOTES.ORG or call 507-328-7650