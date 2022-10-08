On September 29, 2022, the RPU Utility B

On September 29, 2022, the RPU Utility Board directed staff to give public notice of the proposed increase to general electric rates by 2.5 % (3.5% for Residential) and to general water rates by 5% for 2023 in the paper of record. Changes in the electric rates will result in an average monthly increase of $2.27 for the average residential electric customer. Changes in the water rates will result in an increase of $ .74 for the average residential water customer. The table below includes the actual changes by rate. The proposed rates will also be available on the RPU website (www.rpu.org) and by calling RPU customer service (507.280.1500). Public comment on the proposed rates will be taken at the October 25, 2022, and November 29, 2022 RPU Board Meetings prior to the Board voting on the proposed budget and rate increase. If approved, the Board will recommend approval by the City Council on December 5, 2022. Please contact Tony Benson at 507-280-1534 or email at tbenson@rpu.org. Proposed 2023 Electric Rate Tariff changes 2022 2023 Residential Rate RES Customer Charge $ 19.40 $ 20.50 Non Summer Energy (kWh) $ 0.10890 $ 0.11203 Summer Energy (kWh) $ 0.13008 $ 0.13382 Residential Dual Fuel Rate RES-DF Energy Charge (kWh) $ 0.08128 $ 0.08362 Residential High Efficiency HVAC Rate RESELGEO Customer Charge $ 19.40 $ 20.50 Non Summer Energy first 600kWh $ 0.10890 $ 0.11203 Non Summer Energy over 600kWh $ 0.09126 $ 0.09388 Summer Energy(kWh) $ 0.13008 $ 0.13382 Residential Time of Use RES-TOU Customer Charge $ 19.40 $ 20.50 Non-Summer Energy Super Peak/kWh $ 0.14123 $ 0.14529 On-peak/kWh $ 0.14123 $ 0.14529 Off-peak/kWh $ 0.07158 $ 0.07364 Summer Energy Super-peak/kWh $ 0.29241 $ 0.30082 On-peak/kWh $ 0.17392 $ 0.17892 Off-peak/kWh $ 0.07158 $ 0.07364 Small General Service SGS Customer Charge $ 38.00 $ 35.00 Non-Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.10507 $ 0.10790 Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.13523 $ 0.13887 Small General Service High Efficiency HVAC GSHEF Customer Charge $ 38.00 $ 35.00 Non-Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.08766 $ 0.09002 Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.13525 $ 0.13889 Small General Service Time of Use SGS-TOU Customer Charge $ 38.00 $ 35.00 Non-Summer Energy On-peak/ kWh $ 0.18208 $ 0.18698 Off-peak/ kWh $ 0.06251 $ 0.06419 Summer Energy/ kWh On-peak/ kWh $ 0.22725 $ 0.23337 Off-peak/ kWh $ 0.06625 $ 0.06803 Medium General Services MGS Non-Summer Demand Charge / kW $ 17.830 $18.190 Non-Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.05760 $ 0.05875 Summer Demand Charge / kW $ 24.060 $ 24.540 Summer Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.05760 $ 0.05875 Medium General Services High Efficiency MGS-HEF Non-Summer Demand Charge / kW $ 16.500 $ 16.833 Energy Charge/ kWh Summer Demand Charge / kW $ 0.04816 $ 20.640 $ 0.04912 $ 21.052 Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.05996 $ 0.06116 Medium General Service Time of Use MGS-TOU Non-Summer On-peak Demand / kW $ 17.830 $ 18.190 Off-peak Demand / kW $ 1.933 $ 1.972 Energy Charge / kWh Summer On-peak demand / kW $ 0.05947 $ 24.060 $ 0.06066 $ 24.540 Off-peak demand / kW $ 1.933 $ 1.972 Energy Charge/ kWh $ 0.05947 $ 0.06066 Large General Service LGS Demand Charge / kW $ 21.000 $ 21.420 Energy Charge / kWh $ 0.05760 $ 0.05875 Large Industrial LIS Demand Charge / kW $ 20.500 $ 20.500 Energy charge/ kWh $ 0.0534 $ 0.0555 Interruptible City Street Lights Demand Charge/ kW MGS LGS Mercury Vapor (All Sizes) Metal Halide (All Sizes) LED RPU Owned (All Sizes) LED (All Sizes) High Pressure Sodium (All Sizes) $ 12.950 $ 11.640 $ 0.23249 $ 0.24657 $ 0.55720 $ 0.41650 $ 0.22249 $ 13.211 $ 11.873 $ 0.23830 $ 0.25273 $ 0.57113 $ 0.42691 $ 0.23830 Security Lights Traffic Signals Mercury Vapor Lights (Closed) Size: 175 Watt 250 Watt 400 Watt High Pressure Sodium Vapor Size: 70 Watt 100 Watt 150 Watt 250 Watt 400 Watt Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lights Size: LED Area Light LED Roadway Light Fixed Charge Energy Charge/ kWh $ 10.65 $ 13.02 $ 18.50 $ 9.27 $ 11.04 $ 12.42 $ 15.46 $ 20.27 $ 11.04 $ 15.46 $ 34.00 $ 0.10547 $ 10.92 $ 13.35 $ 18.96 $ 9.50 $ 11.32 $ 12.73 $ 15.85 $ 20.78 $ 11.32 $ 15.85 $ 34.85 $ 0.10811 Un-Metered Device Rate Fixed Charge / Mo Energy Charge/ kWh $ 11.18 $ 0.11448 $ 11.46 $ 0.11734 Civil Defense Sirens Fixed Charge/ Mo $16.60 $17.02 Effective January 2023 all Small General Service rates will be available for loads less than 25 kW, Medium General Service rates will be available for loads over 25KW and less than 1,000 kW. An interim option will allow customers with loads between 25 kW and 35 kW to choose to be billed temporarily at either the SGS or the MGS rates until January 1, 2024. Proposed 2022 Water Rate Tariff 5% Rate Increase Meter Charge 2022 2023 5/8" $ 8.80 $ 9.22 3/4" $ 12.27 $ 12.85 1" $ 19.38 $ 19.86 1-1/2" $ 36.85 $ 37.77 2" $ 57.85 $ 59.30 3" $107.13 $109.81 4" $177.37 $181.80 6" $353.37 $362.20 8" $630.77 $646.54 Commodity Charge Rate/ CCF: 2022 2023 Residential 0-7 CCF 89.2¢ 94.6¢ 7.01-12 CCF 97.1¢ 103.9¢ 12.01 and over CCF 110.2¢ 117.9¢ Commercial 89.2¢ 94.6¢ Industrial 89.2¢ 94.6¢ Interdepartmental 89.2¢ 94.6¢ Irrigation Meter (All Classes) 110.2¢ 117.9¢