ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, November 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Zone Change OR2022-003ZC by Michael Bassett. The request is for a Zoning District Amendment for approximately 34 acres to change from A-3 Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121. Oronoco Township General Development Plan OR2022-002GDP by Michael Bassett. The request is for a general development plan for Michael Basset to develop a 34 acre parcel to include 12 single family residential lots. The property is located in the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4 in Section 27 of Oronoco Township abutting County Rd 112 and County Rd 121 This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 5th day of November 2022. (Nov. 12, 2022) 120742