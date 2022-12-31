ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, January 9, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Zoning District Amendment #OR2022-004ZC by Ryan Properties and Watson Recycling. The request is to change 10 acres in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 33 from A/RC-AER-Agricultural/Resource Commercial-Aggregate Extraction and Reuse to HC-Highway Commercial. The property is located in the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 33, adjacent to the east and south of 3760 85th St NW and south of Oronoco Estates. All persons are invited to submit written comments prior to the public hearing to planningweb@olmstedcounty.gov . If you have any questions, please contact the Olmsted County Planning Dept. at 507.328.7100. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 31st day of December, 2022. (Dec. 31, 2022) 141706