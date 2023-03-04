ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, March 13, 2023, 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Zoning District Amendment #OR2022-005ZC by Kevin Graner. The request is to rezone 1/2 of Mr. Graner’s property from A-2, Agricultural District to R-1 Low Density Residential District, to make his whole property R-1. The property is located at the end of Sunset Bay Ln NE in W 1/2 of the NW 1/4 of Section 2 of Oronoco Township. The address of the request is 13419 Sunset Bay Ln NE. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 4th day of March, 2023. (March 4, 2023) 199679