ORONOCO TOWNSHIP BOARD NOTICE OF INTENT That on Monday, June 12, 2023 5:30 p.m. at the Oronoco Community Center, located at 115 2 nd Avenue NW, Oronoco MN, the Oronoco Township Board will conduct a public hearing to consider the following: Oronoco Township Variance OR2023-001VAR by Michael Lund. The request to build a 3200 sq ft pole shed on their property zoned R-1. The variance is for an accessory building larger than the maximum allowed on two acres or greater-1,500 sq ft. Location 8849 Fitzpatrick Ln NW within River Ridge 1st Subdivision. NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 Section 26 T108N R14W. This notice is given pursuant to law and any interested person may present testimony and evidence bearing on the proceedings at the above-mentioned time and place. Dated at Rochester, Minnesota, this 3rd day of June 2023. (June 3, 2023) 229940